AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of AquaVenture worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,629,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaVenture during the fourth quarter valued at $19,420,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AquaVenture by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in AquaVenture by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in AquaVenture by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 287,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 80,118 shares during the last quarter. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AquaVenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.08.

AquaVenture stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. The company has a market cap of $864.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.04. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

