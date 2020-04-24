Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.14.

Shares of AAPL opened at $275.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.