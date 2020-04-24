Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after purchasing an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,049,165,000 after purchasing an additional 225,304 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.14.

AAPL opened at $275.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

