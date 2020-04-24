Analysts Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.95. Netflix posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 195%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $7.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $9.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.62.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $426.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.69. Netflix has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $185.33 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

