Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Cut by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,384.77.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $2,399.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,986.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,886.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

