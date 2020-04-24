Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,399.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,986.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,886.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,384.77.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

