Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.1% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,399.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,461.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,986.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,886.73.
In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,384.77.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
