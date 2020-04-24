Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $2,399.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,986.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,886.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,384.77.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
