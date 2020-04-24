Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $2,399.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,986.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1,886.73. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,384.77.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

