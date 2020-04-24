Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.7% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,384.77.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,399.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1,178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,461.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,986.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,886.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

