Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,254.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com stock opened at $2,399.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,986.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,886.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,384.77.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
