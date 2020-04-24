Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,254.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,682 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,399.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,986.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,886.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 104.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra raised their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,384.77.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.