AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AFLAC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after buying an additional 189,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth about $350,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,324,000 after buying an additional 435,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of AFLAC by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after buying an additional 810,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other AFLAC news, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,110,185.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFLAC stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 11.76%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

