899 Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $1,174,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Docusign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $102.19 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.