8,811 Shares in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 25.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.79.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.