3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2,449.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 115,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $144.33 on Friday. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on 3M from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.93.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

