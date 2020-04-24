2,789 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pool by 397.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Pool by 4,114.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Pool by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

POOL stock opened at $204.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.78. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $160.35 and a 12 month high of $238.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.74 and its 200 day moving average is $208.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.97 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

