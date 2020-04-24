16,808 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

Shares of DIS opened at $101.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.32. The stock has a market cap of $182.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

