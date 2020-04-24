1,630 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Purchased by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,630 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $171.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,319.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.48. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

