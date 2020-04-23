Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Zegona Communications stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.35, a current ratio of 44.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39. Zegona Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.58).
Zegona Communications Company Profile
