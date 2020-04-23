Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Zegona Communications stock opened at GBX 82.50 ($1.09) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.35, a current ratio of 44.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39. Zegona Communications has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 120 ($1.58).

Zegona Communications Company Profile

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

