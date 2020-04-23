Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Update

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 1,665,800 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $199.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.93. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,533,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $902,494,000 after buying an additional 928,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,687,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,678,000 after buying an additional 378,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 941,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,084,000 after buying an additional 284,374 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,721,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.14.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

