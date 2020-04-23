Zacks Investment Research Lowers Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

BZZUF has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of BZZUF opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $20.78.

About Buzzi Unicem

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

