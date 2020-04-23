Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 7,667,500 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Yandex has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. The firm had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $20.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,171,000 after buying an additional 5,023,770 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,466,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,503,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Yandex by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,365 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

