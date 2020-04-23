Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the programmable devices maker on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Xilinx has raised its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Xilinx has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Xilinx to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Xilinx stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.20.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.47.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

