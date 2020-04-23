World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of World Acceptance worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 20.84 and a current ratio of 20.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. World Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $175.78. The company has a market capitalization of $422.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.17.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($1.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

