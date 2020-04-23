Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Trading Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Workday traded as low as $137.62 and last traded at $140.15, 3,348,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,545,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.90.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.47.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 11,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.16, for a total transaction of $1,628,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock valued at $80,119,289. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Workday by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

