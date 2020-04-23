WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Shares Down 2%

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) shares dropped 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.38, approximately 19,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 326,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WOW. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. B. Riley downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WideOpenWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

The stock has a market cap of $460.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder acquired 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,893.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,325.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $3,377,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

