Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Update

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,800 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the March 15th total of 959,700 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.9 days.

In other Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Paula Poskon acquired 39,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $38,416.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,416. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 2.04% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.04. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

