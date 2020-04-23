Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.49 and last traded at $38.01, approximately 4,184,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,363,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.96.

Get Western Digital alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.80.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,602 shares of company stock worth $980,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,455,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Western Digital by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 944,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.