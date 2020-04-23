Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Cut to “Underperform” at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDC. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.96.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $39.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,602 shares of company stock valued at $980,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,645,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Western Digital by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,337,663 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,122 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Digital by 145.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,973,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,649 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,109,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,418,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.