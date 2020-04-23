Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Sunday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

