West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

Shares of WST opened at $170.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.