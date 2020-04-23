Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Trading Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $51.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Welltower traded as low as $45.26 and last traded at $43.57, approximately 253,273 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,116,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.08.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Welltower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after purchasing an additional 532,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after acquiring an additional 278,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,962,000 after acquiring an additional 421,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,167,000 after acquiring an additional 144,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,394 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Company Profile (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.