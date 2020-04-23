Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,119 shares of company stock worth $4,506,004. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fortinet from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fortinet from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.58.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

