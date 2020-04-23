Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,449 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.16.

YUM stock opened at $86.79 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

