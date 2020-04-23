Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 521,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after purchasing an additional 83,815 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,458,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR stock opened at $108.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $116.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,750. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

