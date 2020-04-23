Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in American States Water by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in American States Water by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $31,532.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American States Water presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

American States Water stock opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. American States Water Co has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.80%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

