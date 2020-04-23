Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,259 shares in the company, valued at $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.80.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average is $140.86. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

