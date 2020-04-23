Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 2,615 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,695,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,622,000 after acquiring an additional 370,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,309,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,327,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 756,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,685,000 after purchasing an additional 170,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.