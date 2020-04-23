Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after buying an additional 1,497,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $91,775,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in FMC by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in FMC by 1,215.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 380,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on FMC from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.12.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.