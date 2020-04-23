Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $214,000 in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its position in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.