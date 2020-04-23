Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $135,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 42,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,807.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 388,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 378,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.59.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

