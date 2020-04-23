Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,782 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,863,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,084,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,096,000 after purchasing an additional 291,446 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,177,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $50.56 on Thursday. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.