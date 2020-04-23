Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,576 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of AAL opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.04. American Airlines Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -7.7 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

