Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $217,000 Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. Allstate Corp has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price objective on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

