Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 276,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

HAIN stock opened at $27.19 on Thursday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.71.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Hain Celestial Group news, insider Christopher J. Boever acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $149,881.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,881. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

