Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 339 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $52.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.57.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

