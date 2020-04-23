Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. State Street Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,295,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 437,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,322,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,502,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

