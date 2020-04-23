Warburg Research Reiterates “€8.25” Price Target for K&S (ETR:SDF)

Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.59) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. K&S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.72 ($8.98).

SDF opened at €5.64 ($6.56) on Monday. K&S has a 12-month low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of €18.61 ($21.64). The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of €5.72 and a 200-day moving average of €9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

