Warburg Research Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €2.30 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €2.30 ($2.67) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.00 ($4.65).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

CEC1 opened at €3.12 ($3.63) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.