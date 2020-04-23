Wameja’s (WJA) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Wameja (LON:WJA) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of WJA opened at GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.30. Wameja has a 12-month low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.87 ($0.10).

Wameja Company Profile

Wameja Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

