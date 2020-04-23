Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

DIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.79.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

