Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Update

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 3,933,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 15.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VYGR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $394.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.00. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 38,148 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 81.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

